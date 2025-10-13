MS Department of Revenue warns public about ongoing text scam

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Revenue and area law enforcement agencies are warning the public about an ongoing text scam.

In fact, a WCBI viewer emailed us a screenshot of one of these texts.

It claims to be from the Mississippi Department of Revenue and says your refund request has been processed and approved.

It goes on to ask for payment information, so that a refund can be deposited, even going so far as to list so-called official partnerships with certain banks.

This is a scam. Do not reply to the message or click on any links. And, report it to your local law enforcement.

