MS Deputy Sheriff arrested by the FBI in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Deputy Sheriff was arrested on Thursday morning, October 30, by the FBI.

The Mississippi Associated Press reports it was one of several arrests made across multiple law enforcement agencies in the state.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood confirmed the arrest of his deputy, Marvin Flowers, and said, without giving details, that the FBI has made other arrests among law enforcement.

The FBI office in Jackson and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi plan a major announcement on Thursday afternoon.

