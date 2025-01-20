MS Governor declares state of emergency for incoming weather

FILE - Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary, Aug. 8, 2023. A person who is being sued over allegations of welfare misspending filed a separate lawsuit against Reeves on Wednesday, Oct. 11, saying Reeves is trying to protect political allies. Spokespeople for Reeves said he is working to recover all welfare money that was misspent before he became governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency due to the winter weather that’s expected to impact Mississippi this week.

Parts of the state are expected to see prolonged freezing temperatures and winter weather, including snow, freezing rain, and ice beginning today, January 20, and continuing through January 22.

MDOT began treating roadways ahead of the winter storm on Sunday, January 19.

They prepared equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure all response vehicles were running properly.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.