MS Governor declares state of emergency for incoming weather
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency due to the winter weather that’s expected to impact Mississippi this week.
Parts of the state are expected to see prolonged freezing temperatures and winter weather, including snow, freezing rain, and ice beginning today, January 20, and continuing through January 22.
MDOT began treating roadways ahead of the winter storm on Sunday, January 19.
They prepared equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure all response vehicles were running properly.
