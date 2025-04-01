MS Governor requests major disaster declaration for storm damage

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves has requested a federal disaster declaration for tornado damage earlier this month.

Reeves sent President Trump the request for a Major Disaster Declaration that could provide Individual and Public Assistance.

18 tornadoes struck the state on March 14 and 15. Seven died as a result of the storms.

The state is requesting Individual Assistance for 14 counties. In our area, Carroll, Grenada, Itawamba, and Montgomery Counties are included in that request.

Reeves is also asking for Public Assistance in Calhoun, Carroll, Grenada, Itawamba, Lee, and Prentiss Counties.

The president must approve the request before federal dollars can be spent.

MEMA continues to work with counties and storm victims.

