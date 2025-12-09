MS Governor sets date for Court of Appeals Special Election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves has set the date for a special election to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The District One Position One seat will be on the ballot on November 3 of next year.

That seat is currently held by former First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle, who was appointed to fill the position in October 2024.

District One covers much of North Mississippi, including Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, and Yalobusha counties in our viewing area.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the special election is February 3.

