MS Governor sets date for State Senate special election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves set a special election date to fill the State Senate District 18 seat.

This district covers portions of Neshoba, Winston, and Leake Counties.

The seat became vacant after Jennifer Branning was elected to the state Supreme Court.

A qualifying deadline for the election was set for February 24.

The election will be held on April 15.

