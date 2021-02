JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 900 new cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders are also reporting three deaths.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 21.

Lowndes has 20, Lafayette has 17, and Pontotoc has 10.

Statewide, 281678 are presumed recovered from COVID-19. 6,269 people had died from the virus.