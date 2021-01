JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,196 new cases of COVID-19 along with 21 new deaths.

There are 198 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

Lowndes County is showing the highest numbers of new cases with 26.

Lee has 21, Oktibbeha has 24, Monroe has 15, and Union is reporting 12 new cases.

Statewide, 264,219 have been infected with the virus with 5,772 deaths.