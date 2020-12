206,388 people have been infected with COVID-19. 4,606 people have died from the virus.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,365 new cases along with 41 new deaths.

In our area, Lee County is showing the highest number of new cases with 70.

Lafayette has 46, Pontotoc has 44, Lowndes has 34, and Union is reporting 26 new cases.

