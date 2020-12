The State Department of Health is reporting 1,473 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 new deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,473 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 new deaths.

In our area, Lee County is showing the newest cases with 55.

Pontotoc has 52, Lowndes and Union are both reporting 42 new cases each.

Health officials presume 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.