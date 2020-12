In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases with 51.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The is reporting 1,500 new cases today and 19 deaths.

18 of those cases are in long-term facilities within the state.

- Advertisement -

In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases with 51.

Lowndes County has 32. Union County has 27, Lafayette County has 19, and Pontotoc County has 17 new cases.