MS health officials report 1,528 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State Department of Health officials are reporting 1,528 new cases of COVID-19 along with 36 new deaths.

There are 184 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

- Advertisement -

Yalobusha is showing the highest number of new cases with 30.

Lafayette and Lee Counties are both reporting 23 new cases each.

Lowndes has 22, Pontotoc has 17, and Monroe has 15.

Statewide, 274,190 people have been infected with the virus with 6,018 deaths.

In Alabama, Pickens County has 25 new cases of COVID-19.