JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Health officials are reporting 779 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, with 19 new deaths.

Layfayette County is reporting the highest number of cases with 59.

Winston County has 34. Lee County has 30. Pontotoc County is reporting 18 new cases.

There are more than 143,180 cases throughout the state with 3,676 deaths.