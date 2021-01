JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,606 new cases of Covid-19 along with 40 new deaths.

There are 210 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

- Advertisement -

In our area, Lowndes County is showing the highest number of new cases with 46.

Lafayette has 31, Lee has 37, and Tishomingo is reporting 23 new cases.

Statewide,252.475 people have been infected with the virus and there are 5,521 deaths.