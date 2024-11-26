MS Highway Patrols work to keep others safe this Thanksgiving

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As record numbers of Americans plan to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be working hard to keep everyone safe.

A public service announcement will be released this week, with the public information officer for MHP Troop F. The video encourages motorists to drive sober, wear seatbelts and to put the phones down when they are behind the wheel.

Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee troopers aren’t trying to spoil anyone’s holiday, they just want to be sure everyone is safe.

McGee said a little pre planning goes a long way during the holiday season.

“Make sure you have got those plans in place. So if you decide that, during and after the holiday this weekend, if you do decide to drink, make sure you do have those plans in place. So, you don’t chance it. Don’t even risk it. Make sure you have those plans in place so all you have to do is say, ‘hey, here I am, come get me,” said Sergeant Bryan McGee of MHP Troop F.

Staff Sergeant McGee said the stepped up enforcement will continue through the Christmas holiday season.

