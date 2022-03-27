MS house and senate leaders reach deal towards state income tax

Starting next year, the 4% income tax bracket would be eliminated.

JACKSON,Miss. (AP)- Mississippi House and Senate leaders have reached a deal to reduce the state income tax over four years.

Starting next year, the 4% income tax bracket would be eliminated.

The following three years, the 5% bracket would be reduced to 4%.

The plan will come up for House and Senate votes in coming days.

Legislators missed the Saturday deadline to file final versions of tax bills and budget bills.

They have a Monday deadline to finish work on spending plans.

The state budget year begins July 1.