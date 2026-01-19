MS House representatives express different views for MS Ed Freedom Act of 2026

COLUMBUS/JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi lawmakers are at odds about school choice.

Just last week, House Bill 2, known as the Mississippi Education Freedom Act of 2026, passed with a close vote by the state’s House of Representatives.

Local state leaders have different views on the bill.

The Freedom Acts make “public to private school” and “public to public school” transfers easier for students.

Last week, WCBI spoke with State Representative Rob Roberson about his support of the bill.

This week, we caught up with State Representative Kabir Karriem about his thoughts and why he opposes it.

The Freedom Act allows taxpayer dollars to be used for private school tuition.

