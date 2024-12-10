MS Legislature expresses high agenda for cutting taxes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Taxes, and how to cut them, are expected to be high on the agenda for the Mississippi Legislature next year.

Lucine Smith, the former chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, was in Starkville on December 9, talking politics to local business and community leaders.

Smith said taxes and Medicaid expansion will likely dominate the upcoming session.

There was support for some expansion of Medicaid in both the State House of Representatives and the State Senate earlier this year.

But the two sides could never come to an agreement on a plan.

As for taxes, House Speaker Jason White and Governor Tate Reeves would like to see the state’s personal income tax eliminated.

Other lawmakers are in favor of lowering or eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

Smith said the challenge, as always, is finding a workable solution.

“There’s real potential for the grocery tax to be adjusted, the sales tax on groceries, I think the question is ‘How do you make cities whole from that?’ Because, that’s a significant source of revenue for cities. But, also, are you able to do that and cut the income tax and have enough revenue for government? But I think that’s something the Legislature is going to have to look hard at this year,” said Lucien Smith, Former Chair of Ms. Republican Party.

The 2025 session of the Mississippi Legislature begins January 7.

