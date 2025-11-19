MS Lottery Corporation goes digital with new app

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Lottery lovers. Your day just got even luckier.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is going digital with its new app.

The Mississippi Lottery Official app is available for download today for Apple and Android devices.

Players will be able to check tickets, view jackpots, and find information on the go.

The app also includes a feature for players to scan tickets by using their phones.

It will also streamline participation in 2nd Chance Drawing promotions, allowing players to enter eligible non-winning tickets directly through the app.

To download, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play.

and remember, you can tune into WCBI News at 10 to get the latest Cash Pop, Cash 3 and 4, and Match 5 numbers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X