MS Lottery launches new scratch-off games for 2026
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery kicks off the new year with new scratch-off games.
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, on Tuesday, January 6, the Mississippi Lottery launches three new scratch-off games, including Millionaire Maker, the state’s first $30 game, bringing players top prizes of $1,000,000 and a chance to enter the Lottery’s biggest bonus promotion ever.
To celebrate the debut of the $30 ticket, the Lottery is also unveiling its largest bonus promotion ever, offering more than $200,000 in cash giveaways.
Any non-winning Millionaire Maker ticket can be entered into the promotion, with the first drawing winners to be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
At the $5 price point, Classic Bingo! will have top prizes of $75,000, with a 5X symbol that can multiply prizes.
To complete the January launch is Emerald 8s, a new $2 game with top prizes of $20,000.
For more information on new games, promotions, and how to play, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.
Remember, you can watch tonight’s drawing on WCBI at 10.