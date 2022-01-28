Ms medical marijuana bill is one step closer to becoming law

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Bill is one step closer to becoming law.

On Wednesday, the legislature passed the bill, and it’s on its way to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk.

Even if it does become law, that doesn’t mean that all potential patients will have equal access to clinical cannabis.

Language in the bill could be used to limit where you can buy.

“Medical marijuana helped him to gain the weight back. It helped the seizures to stop. I can see him being a productive member of society now. That’s what I want for all of the patients,” said Angie Calhoun, Founder, and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance.

Calhoun started the organization in honor of her son who’s battling Lyme Disease.

Over the last couple of months, Calhoun and countless supporters across the state have advocated for Senate Bill 2095.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Medical Marijuana bill moved one step closer to becoming law—both the Senate and House passed the bill.

“The magnitude from yesterday is that our legislature did what they said they would do. Lawmakers supported the will of 74% of voters of Mississippi,” said Calhoun.

So, what’s next?

Governor Tate Reeves has five days to either sign or veto the bill. If Reeves takes no action in that time, then it automatically becomes law.

But there’s one factor that could hinder patients from filling their prescriptions.

Local governments have 90 days to opt-out of the medical marijuana program.

” To think about them having to drive an extra mile to get to a dispensary only because the municipalities blocked them from having it is ad to me. I hope they won’t do that,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun said MS Cannabis Patients Alliance sees more local leaders like judges, doctors, and church pastors supporting medical cannabis. Efforts may help municipalities in their decision.

“I hope that all cities will go back and look at the numbers of the people in their area that did support Initiative 65 and go upon that,” said Calhoun.

Senate Bill 2095 will also attract more businesses into the Magnolia State.

” We have to make sure the Mississippi Department of Health is fully funded, and so I’ve been told the proper appropriations will be made for them. It’s going to take a few months for the Mississippi Department of Health to finish its rules and regulations. They have been working so hard on those from the time Initiative 65 has passed,” said Calhoun.

The Governor has until next week to sign the bill.