MS Municipal Primary Runoff Election begins

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It is Municipal Primary Runoff Election Day in Mississippi.

Some voters in 28 towns across the state are going to the polls.

In Columbus, there is a runoff in the election for Ward 2 on the city council. Turnout has been light, so far.

There’s also a runoff in Baldwyn, Brooksville, Ecru, Houston, Macon, Okolona, and Tupelo.

Polls opened at 7 am and will close at 7 pm.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by today and received by the municipal clerk’s office by April 30.

