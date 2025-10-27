MS residents soon to have safe room reimbursement grant application ability

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippians can soon apply for a safe room reimbursement grant.

The application process for the MEMA Statewide Residential Safe Room Grant Program opens on October 31.

The program looks to help Mississippi homeowners install a FEMA-compliant safe room or storm shelter on their property.

How it works is that eligible homeowners install the safe rooms themselves, and then they can submit a reimbursement application on the website.

From there, the applications are put in a pool and selected via a lottery-style.

The grant can cover up to 75% of eligible costs, or $3,500.

The funding for the program comes from federal hazard mitigation grant sources and is passed through MEMA.

The application process ends on November 30.

For more information, go to msmema.org.

