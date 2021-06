Mississippi’s state auditor says the state needs get tougher on people who embezzle money from the government.

Shad White spoke to the Columbus Rotary today.

He believes there needs to be tougher penalties for elected leaders and employees who steal from the people they serve.

White’s office has investigated embezzlement cases in several cities and counties in the area including Oktibbeha County, Pontotoc County, and the city of Columbus.