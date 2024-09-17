MS Supreme Court denies another appeal for Willie Manning

OKTIBBEHA, Miss. (WCBI) – Willie Jerome Manning lost another appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

A majority of justices on the high court denied Manning’s request to file for Post-Conviction Relief.

They also rejected his plea to go back to circuit court with claims of new evidence.

Manning was convicted and sentenced to death for the killings of Mississippi State University students, Tiffany Miller and Jon Steckler, in 1992.

They were shot on Pat Station Road.

The Oktibbeha County man’s legal team has long fought the evidence presented in the case and requested more DNA testing.

