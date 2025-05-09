MS Supreme Court denies Auditor’s dismissal on NFL player’s defamation

MS Supreme Court denies Auditor's dismissal on NFL player's defamation

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court denied State Auditor Shad White’s appeal to dismiss a former NFL quarterback’s defamation lawsuit against him.

White had filed a request with the state’s high court on March 12.

Our statewide news partner, WLBT, reports White wanted the court to overturn a decision by a Hinds County Judge to dismiss the suit filed by Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre, saying he was only exercising his First Amendment rights.

Favre filed a lawsuit against White over statements the auditor made against him in interviews with the media about his alleged role in Mississippi’s largest bribery scandal.

The lawsuit also included statements made in White’s book, “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America.”

Favre was not charged with breaking the law.

The case is now expected to be heard in a Hinds County Circuit Courtroom.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.