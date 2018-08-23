MS Supreme Court Rejects Appeal

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – A Starkville man will stay in prison after the Mississippi Supreme Court rejects his appeal.

Terry Lamont Hill was convicted last year of kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery for the attack on a Mississippi State student and her boyfriend. Hill claimed he could not get along with his court appointed attorney and that he had asked multiple times for new counsel. The Supreme Court denied Hill’s appeal mainly because in a hearing the week before his trial the defendant told the judge he was pleased with his attorney’s work on the case.

Hill is currently serving a 105 year prison sentence.