MS Supreme Court rules on Absentee Voting during COVID-19

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court makes a ruling on how absentee voting can be done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justices say a person must have a preexisting health condition and must be under a physician’s quarantine order to vote absentee.

- Advertisement -

You can also vote absentee if you have a medical condition that qualifies as a “physical disability.”

Justices say having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes.