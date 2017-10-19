MS Supreme Court Upholds Funding Ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State lawmakers do not have to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

That’s the ruling from the Mississippi Supreme Court.

21 school districts sued the state in 2015, wanting money to make up for years of shortfalls in the program.

Legislators approved the funding formula two decades ago.

Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove, who pushed for the plan, was the attorney representing the districts.

The formula is designed to give school districts enough money to meet mid-level academic standards, but it has been short-funded most years.

A Hinds County chancery judge ruled against the districts in 2015, saying the formula is not a mandate. Justices upheld that ruling today.