MS Supreme Court will not revisit courthouse gun ruling

JACKSON (WCBI) – Enhanced carry permit holders will be allowed to bring guns into courthouses in the 14th Chancery Court district.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Supreme Court said Thursday it will not revisit its June decision clearing the way for firearms in Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha and Webster counties. The Chancery judges adopted an order in 2011 which banned guns from courthouse grounds. The law was challenged and those orders were declared invalid. The decision does not make courtrooms open for firearms. The ruling is specific to the 14th Chancery district but its expected the precedent will be adopted statewide.