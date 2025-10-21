MS to be impacted by Washington Medicare and Medicaid cuts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Medicare and Medicaid cuts made in Washington will impact Mississippi, especially in rural areas.

Richard Roberson, the President and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, was in Columbus, breaking down some of the numbers.

Most of those numbers are bad for Mississippi.

A $160 million decrease in Medicaid payments to hospitals is anticipated.

That and other measures coming out of Congress are further discouraging possible Medicaid expansions, not just in Mississippi, but around the country.

And Federal funding for the American Care Act, or ACA, health insurance marketplace subsidies runs out in November.

$300,000 Mississippians depend on the marketplace for their insurance.

Mississippi’s rural and community hospitals are caught in the crossfire.

