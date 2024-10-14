MS troopers set to assist NC with search and rescue missions

MISSISSIPPI/NORTH CAROLINA (WCBI) – Law enforcement from Mississippi are heading to hurricane damaged areas of North Carolina.

22 state troopers and 25 Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks officers will leave this week.

They will be helping with search and rescue missions and traffic control.

So far, the state has sent responders on 14 missions. Half of those have returned home.

In addition to North Carolina, Mississippi sent teams to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee from MEMA and the National Guard.

They are responding to damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

