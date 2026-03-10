MS voters head to the polls for 2026 Primary Elections

Mississippi voters are heading to the polls today for party primaries in this year’s Congressional Mid-Term Elections.

Some area precincts were reporting light turnout.

Both parties have competitive Senate primaries. On the Republican side, the incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith faces a challenge from within the party from Sarah Adlakha.

On the Democratic side, there is a 3 – way race, with 16th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Scott Colom facing off against Albert Littell and Priscilla Till.

In the First Congressional District, the incumbent Trent Kelly has no opposition in the Republican Primary, but on the Democratic side, Cliff Johnson and Kelvin Buck are running to see who will face Kelly in November.

Second District Representative Bennie Thompson, the state’s lone Democrat, is facing two challengers in his primary, Evan Littleton Turnage and Pertis Herman Williams III.

On the other side of that primary, there are two Republicans, Ron Eller and Kevin Wilson.

In District 3, both the incumbent Republican, Michael Guest, and his Democratic challenger, Michael Chiaradio, are running unopposed in their primaries.

