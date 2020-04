MSDH: 178 new cases of coronavirus, 10 new deaths

Mississippi now has 4,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 178 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

In the WCBI viewing area:

*LTC: Long Term Care Facility

Calhoun County 43 cases (total) 2 deaths 19 LTC facility cases

Chickasaw County 51 cases (total) 4 deaths 16 LTC facility cases

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Clay County 27 cases (total) 2 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Itawamba County 27 cases (total) 1 death 11 LTC facility cases

Lee County 64 cases (total) 4 deaths 4 LTC facility cases

Lowndes County 36 cases (total) 1 death 2 LTC facility cases

Monroe County 99 cases (total) 9 deaths 34 LTC facility cases

Montgomery County 16 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Noxubee County 24 cases (total) 0 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Oktibbeha County 44 cases (total) 3 deaths 6 LTC facility cases

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Prentiss County 28 cases (total) 0 deaths 17 LTC facility cases

Tishomingo Couty 5 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Union County 12 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Webster County 16 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Winston County 36 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Yalobusha County 17 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases



10 new deaths were also reported. The death toll is now at 193.

Most of the deaths from the virus are in the 60 to 69 age range.

Over 53,000 Mississippians have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department said 59% of positive cases were women.