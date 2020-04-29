MSDH: 3,413 have recovered from COVID-19 in Mississippi

For the first time, the Mississippi Department of Health reported the number of recovered COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 3,413 confirmed cases have since recovered from the virus.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is now at 6,569 cases. 250 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

59% of positive cases are women.

According to data from the Mississippi Department of Health, 77% of coronavirus patients were not hospitalized while recovering.