MSDH: 3,413 have recovered from COVID-19 in Mississippi

For the first time, the Mississippi Department of Health reported the number of recovered COVID-19 cases.
In a press conference, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 3,413 confirmed cases have since recovered from the virus.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is now at 6,569 cases. 250 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
59% of positive cases are women.
According to data from the Mississippi Department of Health, 77% of coronavirus patients were not hospitalized while recovering.