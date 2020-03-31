MSDH: 937 cases of COVID-19 identified in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves ordered his first shelter in place in the state.

Lauderdale County was identified as the first community needing the restrictions, according to the state department of health.

Meanwhile, the state is now reporting 90 additional cases, bringing the total to 937, with 20 deaths.

Two of the latest fatalities are in Montgomery and Lafayette Counties. Lee and Webster have also reported one fatality each.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

In his press conference Tuesday morning, Governor Reeves reminded residents we are closer to the beginning of the outbreak in the state than to the end. He says other measures may be taken to protect people.

The updated numbers of COVID-19 cases for Northeast Mississippi are:

Calhoun County – 3

Chickasaw County – 13

Choctaw County – 6

Clay County – 4

Itawamba County – 3

Lafayette County – 15

Lee County – 24

Lowndes County – 11

Monroe County – 6

Montgomery County – 7 ( 1 death)

Noxubee County – 3

Oktibbeha County – 17

Pontotoc County – 5

Prentiss County – 4

Tishomingo County – 1

Webster County – 5 ( 1 death)

Winston County – 7

