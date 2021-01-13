JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has altered its vaccination distribution plan significantly within the last 24 hours.

The department says neither the drive-thru sites nor the UMMC vaccine website were designed to handle the surge of interest they are currently experiencing.

Health Department representatives say at this time, they have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination.

The state is expected to receive a large shipment of additional vaccines sometime in mid-February.

The department of Health says it understands the frustration brought on by the sudden change of plans.

They say Mississippians should understand that the department can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability.

The department will open additional vaccination appointments as it receives more vaccines.

In the meantime, the department says all Mississippians – whether vaccinated or not – should continue to follow protective guidelines. Especially avoid any social gatherings. And always wear a mask.