MSDH backs CDC recommendation for children ages 12-15 to be vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health announces their support for children 12 to 15 years old to be vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the CDC approved vaccinations for children in that age group to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

Right now, reports show that the vaccine is 100% effective for anyone 12 to 15-years-old.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he’s seen thousands of coronavirus infections among children with hundreds of those patients needing hospitalization throughout the country.

“We know from our research that the majority of parents with kids in this age group want their kids to get vaccinated. So, now’s our opportunity. I do want people to keep in mind that this is only for the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved. So, only locations that have the Pfizer vaccine will be able to supply vaccine to your 12 to 15-year-old,” said Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs said more than 164,000 children are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in Mississippi.