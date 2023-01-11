MSDH emails Lil’ Blessings Daycare stating the center is being fined

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has fined the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton following videos that showed employees taunting children while wearing Halloween masks.

MSDH emailed a letter to the center’s owner on December 27 stating the center was being fined $450.

Unless appealed, the daycare has 30 days to pay the fine.

The letter details the reason for the fine including emotional abuse, children being left unattended, and videos being taken of children without parents’ permission.

The fines were broken down into $100 for emotional abuse, $250 for children left unattended, and $100 for videos taken without parents’ permission.

Lil’ Blessings can reopen.

As for the employees involved, a Monroe County grand jury will decide next month if they will go to trial on criminal charges.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to the owner of the daycare

