MSDH: Flu activity remains high across the state

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health said there continued to be high flu activity throughout the state.

Mississippi is currently in its peak season for the illness.

According to the Center for Disease and Control, 29 million have been infected with the flu across the country. That has resulted in around 280,000 hospitalizations and about 16,000 flu-related deaths.

The health department recommended anyone over 6 months old get a flu vaccination.

Pediatric flu shots are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county clinics. Adults who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria qualify for an adult flu vaccination at MSDH county health department clinics.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle and body aches, and fatigue.

Officials also recommend covering your mouth to cough, staying home when you feel sick, and washing your hands frequently to help stop the spread of the virus.