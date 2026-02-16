MSDH hosts community townhalls on maternal health

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health wants to hear from the parents in the community.

In August, MSDH declared a public health emergency in response to the increasing infant mortality rates across the state.

The agency plans to host town halls in each of the Mississippi counties to discuss ways to combat infant mortality.

In November, MSDH hosted the first Maternal & Infant Health Townhall, and next month, they’re stopping in the Golden Triangle.

The meeting will be at the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle in West Point.

