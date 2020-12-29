MSDH is reporting 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sets a new daily COVID-19 related death toll, as the state’s case count soars past 210,000.

The state department of health is reporting 1,943 new cases and 85 deaths.

- Advertisement -

18 of those fatalities were in the WCBI viewing area.

Mississippi’s rolling seven-day average case count is nearly 1,800.

More than 167 thousand people are presumed recovered from the virus in the state.

This means there are about 38,000 presumed active cases in Mississippi.

Locally, Lee County has the highest number of new cases today with 85.

Monroe has 45, Itawamba has 43, Oktibbeha has 40, and Lowndes has 37.