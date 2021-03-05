MSDH is reporting 1,950 new COVID-19 cases this week and 103 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady this week.

The state department of health is reporting 1,950 new cases this week and 103 deaths, since Monday.

Some of those fatalities occurred earlier this year but are just being recorded.

Today, 391 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

101 of those patients are in ICU.

Based on population, Yalobusha County ends the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

More than 278 thousand people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.

This means there are over 11 thousand active cases.