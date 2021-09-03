MSDH is reporting 3,352 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths

The latest numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health show 1,448 people with the virus are in hospitals throughout the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time in nearly a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi see a significant drop.

That’s the lowest number since August 10th.

Patients in I.C.U. and on a ventilator remain high but flat for the past week or so, as health leaders have reported.

3,352 new cases and 33 deaths are being reported today.