JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of new COVID-19 deaths takes a sharp increase over Monday’s numbers.

The state department of health is reporting 348 new cases and 24 fatalities. There were zero yesterday.

Based on population, Webster county is in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

Mississippi’s hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases is eight point two percent.

Lowndes County has the most new cases today, in the viewing area, with 19.

Lamar County, Alabama has 10.