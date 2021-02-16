MSDH is reporting 734 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to improve, as the state’s toll passes 6,500.

The department of health is reporting 734 new cases and 37 deaths.

572 people are hospitalized across the state with the virus.

153 of those patients are in ICU.

Right now, the state has an 8.2 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19.

More than 264,000 people are presumed recovered in Mississippi.

This means there are over 17,000 presumed active cases.

Lee County is reporting 17 new cases today. Union has 13 and Pontotoc has 12.