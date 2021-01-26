MSDH is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state health department is reporting a high number of COVID-19 deaths.

75 Mississippians died from coronavirus complications and there are 1,452 new cases.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions is declining.

The health department’s website shows 83 open ICU beds in the state. Eight of those are in the Golden Triangle. However, there are no open ICU beds in Tupelo.

Lafayette County is reporting the most new cases today with 40.

Monroe has 34 and Union has 24.

Lee and Oktibbeha Counties are reporting 21 new cases each.