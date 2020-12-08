MSDH is reporting over 1,500 COVID-19 cases and over 50 deaths

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a high number of COVID-19 deaths, as cases continue to surge.

There are 1,732 new positive test results across the state and 56 deaths.

The seven day rolling average in Mississippi is above 1,800.

1,188 people are hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 287 of those people are in I.C.U.

More than 136,000 people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus. This means there are over 27,000 presumed active cases in the state.

In the WCBI viewing area, Lee County has the most new cases today with 81.

Lowndes has 67, Pontotoc has 59, Monroe has 51, Union has 43, and Oktibbeha is reporting 29