JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of COVID-19 fatalities continues to climb across Mississippi.

State health officials are reporting 1,702 new cases and 64 deaths.

14 of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

Right now, the state has an 8.6 hospitalization rate.

More than 1,100 people are hospitalized across the state.

301 patients are in ICU.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 58.

Lafayette has 40 and Monroe has 33. Oktibbeha and Tishomingo both 23.