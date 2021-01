JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s news COVID-19 numbers creep above the 2,000 today reporting 2,074.

The state department of health is also reporting 65 new deaths today.

14 of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

There are 79 open ICU beds in the state, including eight in the Golden Triangle. There are no open ICU beds in Tupelo.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases today with 51.

Lowndes has 41, Pontotoc has 30, Lafayette has 26, and Oktibbeha has 21.